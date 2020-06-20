There was a major increase in new coronavirus cases in Brazil on Friday, with 54,771 new infections and 1,206 further deaths, the highest daily increase in any country since the pandemic began, resulting in a total of 1,032,913 recorded cases.

The country’s Ministry of Health revealed that about half of increase was due to delayed reporting in 3 states, including São Paulo

More so, there were more than 1,200 deaths for the fourth consecutive day, taking the total to nearly 49,000. President Jair Bolsonaro has been heavily criticized for his response to the crisis.

The president has repeatedly clashed with state governors and mayors over their strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. His approach has also led to the resignation of two health ministers.

