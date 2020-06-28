Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to alert her fans on the fact that the deadly coronavirus is real and very much around. Tonto, in her post, revealed she lost two persons in the space of 24 hours and she asserted that the virus is no myth.

She shared a post on her IG page with an inscription that reads ;

Lost an acquaintance yesterday, lost another one just now…

COVID-19 isn’t on break guys, it aint no myth. It is f***king real.

Meanwhile, Bishop David Oyedepo has described the coronavirus pandemic as a strategy of the devil and his human agents to stop the growth of the church all over the world.

