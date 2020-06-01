The Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG] has issued a seven-page guidelines for all its parishes.

According to the guidelines, which is called “Church re-opening strategy,” children churches in all the parishes will remain closed in the event that the government decides to reopen worship centres.

The Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel), Pastor J. F. Odesola, in a May 28, 2020 memo, addressed the guidelines to all the church’s assistants general overseer, special assistants to the general overseer, as well as pastors in charge of regions and provinces.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases on Sunday exceeded 10,000 according to a statement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its website.

