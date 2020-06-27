A criminal suspect being paraded by the Nigerian Police was asked to sing to show off his talent as a singer.
The Police officer asked the criminal suspect if he was a singer or had written a song before in his life and he said he had which led to the policeman asking him to sing one of his songs.
The suspect took the opportunity and started singing before other Police officers and media personnel.
The video is fast going viral on social media, watch below.
View this post on Instagram
Criminal suspect freestyles for the police during his parade
Meanwhile, A reward of £10,000 (N5million) has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the killers of Alexander Kareem, younger brother of ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem.
Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager of Crimestoppers, an independent charity, explained tha Crimestoppers, had made the decision in order to help Alexander’s family get justice.
HOT NOW
- ‘Regina Daniels looks like a heartbreaker’- Tonto Dikeh
- Meet Ifedioku, stunning Nigerian lady whose natural beauty is winning hearts online
- “Pick anything you want” – Rema says as he takes ‘random’ female fan on a shopping spree (Video)
Discussion about this post