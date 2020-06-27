A criminal suspect being paraded by the Nigerian Police was asked to sing to show off his talent as a singer.

The Police officer asked the criminal suspect if he was a singer or had written a song before in his life and he said he had which led to the policeman asking him to sing one of his songs.

The suspect took the opportunity and started singing before other Police officers and media personnel.

The video is fast going viral on social media, watch below.

View this post on Instagram Criminal suspect freestyles for the police during his parade A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Jun 27, 2020 at 9:05am PDT

Meanwhile, A reward of £10,000 (N5million) has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the killers of Alexander Kareem, younger brother of ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem.

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager of Crimestoppers, an independent charity, explained tha Crimestoppers, had made the decision in order to help Alexander’s family get justice.

