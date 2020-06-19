According to the latest reports, the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in Lagos State has released Instagram celebrity and Executive Director, Cubana Group, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Okechukwu, who is well known for his lavish lifestyle, was invited for alleged misuse of police escorts and weapons as well as unexplained wealth.

The reports disclosed he arrived at the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos around 10 am and was detained for hours.

A top police source said the investigation was sequel to order from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police who had expressed shock over the abuse of police personnel.

However, the Police later released Okechukwu. He was at his house in Banana Island as of 10 pm on Thursday night.

In fact, he held an Instagram Live session and gave out N200,000 to controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo.

Just won 200K for rapping #AyeCorona on Cubana Chiefpriest Instagram live😁😁😁🎶🎧

Download FREE at https://t.co/2Df6rUDEvU

and let's do #Ayecoronachallenge pic.twitter.com/gWw16A9r7q — Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 18, 2020

Wow @cubana_chiefpriest just bless anti @kemiolunloyo with N200k on his IG live mad o! pic.twitter.com/9RSbgGXksw — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) June 18, 2020

