Adewale Adeleke, the brother to popular singe, Davido has revealed that the singer and his fiancee, Chioma are still together.

This is coming after there was a story by SDK who revealed that the beautiful couple might have parted ways due to circumstances beyond their control.

According to SDK, the love birds no longer live in the same house and are presently not in good terms.

During an Instagram live interview with popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, someone asked if the couple are still together, and Adewale said that the couple are still together.

“Oh yes, they are still together” he said.

