Nollywood controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu seems to have taken the role of a spokesperson for DMW boss, Davido.

Uche Maduagwu, who claims to have called Davido on phone despite the fact that the latter announced he has changed his number, disclosed that the reason the artiste and Chioma went offline was to prepare for their wedding which would take place in November.

See also: They don’t want Davido to marry an Igbo girl -Uche Maduagwu becomes Davido’s spokesman, speaks to him on the phone.

The actor made this known via his Instagram page as he stated that there was never a break up. He wrote,

“Chioma is carrying Davido 4th #BABY, the Snapchat photo was a MEME. 💔💔Not all that glitter is gold. There have never been a breakup, but is Chioma few weeks #pregnant for David, yes, a lot of people have been calling my #phone over the caption on #Davido snapchat #photo, 🙄i was able to reach him on phone yesterday, 📞he categorically affirm that it was a #Meme sent to him by his #friend in #UK. ✈️He also told me that he and Chioma have decided to stay off social media for a while to have enough time to plan their November #wedding, 💎according to my prophecy, Chioma is 1 week pregnant. I prophecy to every woman reading this in #Naija, #ghana and #Africa, you will get married to a #handsome billionaire this year. 💰”

HOT NOW