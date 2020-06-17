Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken back her earlier reports of Davido and Chioma’s relationship troubles as she reveals that the couple would get married soon.

The US-trained journalist who seems to always find fault in Davido’s doings has spoken positively about the singer. She said in a tweet that Davido and Chioma would get married against all odds.

God Bless Davido and Chioma. May your relationship be SEALED with a wedding soon. May your Marriage be blessed…so help you God! Chioma my lover will change to Chioma my wifey🙏🏾💍👰🏽🤵🏾💒, she wrote.

This is coming after Chioma took to her Instagram page to spit fire over the rumours flying around about her relationship. She threatened to take legal action if the rumour mongers still persist in their ways of tarnishing her image and that of her fiancé.

