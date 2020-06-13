Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, have reportedly called it quits.

According to popular blogger, Stella Dimorkokus, the estranged love birds no longer live in the same house and are presently not in good terms.

Read the full gist from Stella Dimorkokus below;

“Popular Musician Davido and his woman Chioma (whom he put a ring on her finger and welcomed a son with) are allegedly no longer a couple for now due to circumstances beyond their control…Or should we call it Irreconcilable differences?

The Estranged love birds allegedly no longer live in the same house and are presently not in good terms according to what is being whispered.

The Insiders who say that Chioma did not have COVID19 as earlier made to believe allege that the couple had a fight back then and that story was sold to the public to hide ‘slap marks and punch marks’.

These Insiders also say that Chioma did wrong by joining him ” to shame his other baby mamas not knowing that the cane that f l o g g e d the first and second one was waiting by the corner to flog her…She didn’t behave like a babe from Eastern Nigeria at all,Because babes from that part are smart and will make sure you wife them totally to avoid stories that touch but Chioma got carried away by love and the expensive gifts,albeit that some looked like audio gifts”.

Even though there are allegations that the couple are no longer together because he welcomed a new child with a 4th lady,I cannot say for certain that it is true but you can take it to the Bank that what is tearing them apart is greater than what bound them together.

There are also whispers that the story about being passed from her alleged ex to him also did some damage to their love…..sad!

Davido and Chioma are no longer as active as they used to be on their social media handles and Chioma has recently began to disable commenting from her page because of trolls while he is allegedly trying to recover and drop the crutches…

If they are meant to be together,they will make up the break up and shame those laughing now…… A Love story falling apart is not the end of the world but let us wait and see…You can never tell with the power of love!”