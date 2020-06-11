Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo is clearly not backing down from the One sided “war” between herself and Nigerian musician, Davido.

Hitting hard at him, the Yoruba born social media commentator is insisting that Davido is trying to deceive his fans with the Banana Island house he reportedly bought.

According to her, Davido did not buy any house in banana island. She said the house belongs to his father, and he’s just claiming ownership of the house for no reason.

She also stated that she has no intentions to use Davido to trend on social media, because she is a journalist and her job is to post news, no matter her relationship with the subject.

Speaking further, she tagged Davido an ungrateful bastard while recounting how she knew him since he was a little child.

Watch the video below….

HOT NOW