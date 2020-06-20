Davido was spotted at a private beach earlier today after taking a boat cruise on Lagos Lagoon.

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has finally found his way back to social media weeks after declaring he’s keeping to himself and cutting some unnecessary people off.

The singer was spotted at a private beach on the invitation of popular socialite and self acclaimed king of nightlife, Cubana Chief Priest.

Lovely jpegs and videos were shared on the verified Instagram Page of Cubana who had a long and eventful day with Davido at a private beach on the island. A much reserved Davido, although still full of life could be seen spending more time enjoying the full splendor of nature as he overlooks the roaring seas and dark skies.

Perhaps, the moment off social media shenanigans might help him draw more inspiration as he puts together his upcoming project dubbed A better Time, a sequel to AGT that dropped last November.

Watch Video below:

