DMW label boss, David Adeleke better known as Davido was spotted singing and dancing with kids in a video that has made many of his fans go emotional.

Davido who has stayed away from social media seems to be having a nice time offline.

heartwarming video was leaked on social media by celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest today June 20.

In the video, Davido could be heard singing and dancing to his hit song “Risky” with the little children.

Cubana who shared the video on Instagram captioned it; “Humble Super Star💫 Billionaire Son Of A Multi Billionaire #ABetterTime💿 #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan💫”

Davido’s one-time critic now friend, Kemi Olunloyo also commented on the video. She wrote; “This is very nice OBO. Keep empowering kids. These ones are the real future of Nigeria.💪🇳🇬❤️”

Watch video below;

HOT NOW