Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has unfollowed embattled Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi following his alleged arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI, and Interpol.

Davido and Hushpuppi have been known for their bromance over the years even though they started off their friendship on the wrong footing. Its’s safe to say Hushpuppi’s fame emerged when he called out OBO to come match a whooping sum of N11,000,000 he spent in one night at the club as far back as 2017.

Hush and Davido reconciled and began good friends from there on -He recently rained wads of dollars at Davido’s brother’s wedding that held in Dubai

It seems Davido might have called off their friendship as Hushpuppi could not be found on his followers’ list anymore.

