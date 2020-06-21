Davido’s first daughter, Imade Veronica Adeleke has taken to her social media page to celebrate and express her love for her father, David Adeleke on Father’s Day.
The 5-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful video of herself and her father with his ‘Aye’ track playing in background.
She wrote:
Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful father @davidoofficial – I love you, Daddy ❤️
Watch the beautiful video below:
