Davido’s first daughter, Imade Veronica Adeleke has taken to her social media page to celebrate and express her love for her father, David Adeleke on Father’s Day.

The 5-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful video of herself and her father with his ‘Aye’ track playing in background.

She wrote:

Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful father @davidoofficial – I love you, Daddy ❤️

Watch the beautiful video below:

