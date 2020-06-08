Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW has been called out over an alleged sexual assault. This is coming days after Isreal made a post on social media advising women on how to save themselves from rapists.

He had written:

Pepper spray still the best Rape prevention tech. Ladies should always carry it along in their bags, same way they go around with vibrators, postinor 2, lip sticks, phone charger and the rest.

However, in an unexpected twist, the lady alleged that Israel DMW was stripped of a post he held during NYSC just because he sexually assaulted a lady.

She reacted thus ;

ROFLMAOOOOOOOO… Israel was stripped of his NYSC post because he sexually assaulted someone. He served in ifelodun LGA, Odun state. NYSC 15 Batch A

