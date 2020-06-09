The most anticipated wedding of the year, Assurance 2020 between Davido and Chioma is reportedly said to not hold any longer as rumors of Davido’s romp with a new baby mama lingers.

A report obtained from a Ghanian blog, GH Gossip revealed Davido’s new baby mama, Larissa London has been lurking in Davido’s shadows since January, 20202. The new baby allegedly gave birth to his second son, after Chioma provided him with his first son David Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr ib October 2019.

At that time, no one had any idea who Larissa was. But in this new report, we got to know the lady is called Larissa Yasmin Lorenco, a UK-based makeup artist, born and raised in Angola. The report also says that Larissa has been in Davido’s life since 2017. She welcomed her son in March 2020, and went off social media when the rumour initially started and have now returned.

Also recall Nigerian journalist posited that Davido had collected the engagement ring he gave Chioma late last year.

In her words;

“#BREAKING EXCLUSIVE. Does anyone know why Chioma Rowland’s engagement ring to singer Davido taken from her?#Kemitalks”.

We can only pray for Chioma Avril Rowland to take heart and think about what she really wants with Davido but as for any wedding bells ringing in their ears, we have serious doubts about it.

