Embattled Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as Dbanj has reacted to social media verdicts on the rape allegations meted at him by Seyitan Babatayo.

In a new video posted on his Instagram page on Monday afternoon, the singer dressed in Micheal Jackson’s famous white and black costumes danced to his hit track titled ‘Olorun Maje’.

The video was directed at social media users who have labeled him a rapist without a court judgement yet. Dbanj captioned the video saying:

Innocent until proven guilty…., STOP SOCIAL MEDIA TRIAL 🏛🏛🏛⚖️⚖️⚖️ #SAY NO TO RAPE AND HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION

Watch the video below:

