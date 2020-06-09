Nigerian legendary entertainer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popular known as D’banj is 40 Today.

According to records, D’banj was born on the 9th of June 1980. Aside from being a musician, he is also a songwriter, rapper, entrepreneur and television personality.

D’banj also has numerous awards to his name and they include; Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007, Artist of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards 2009, Best International Act: Africa at the 2011 BET Awards, and Best-selling African Artist at the 2014 World Music Awards, Evolution award at the 2015 MTV Africa Music awards.

His biggest song that blow up to the international scene is his hit song “Oliver Twist” released in 2012. It topped the African charts in 2011 and was a top 10 hit in the UK singles chart in 2012 reaching No. 2 on the UK R&B chart.

D’banj, who is also known as the Koko Master or Bangalee at a time was perceived to be the closest rival to 2Face Idibia during their reigns in the industry.

He is known for his live performances which are always thrilled with entertainment.

Like many Nigerian artiste, Fela Kuti is D’banj’s mentor.

He also started Mo’Hits alongside Don Jazzy before they went their separate way thus bringing an end to the label.

Happy Birthday to Bangalee.

