The rape allegations against Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as Dbanj has blown into a full social media drama.

Nigerian-British actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, has revealed that she put a call through to singer Dbanj’s accuser, Seyitan Babatayo, who was arrested two days ago in Lagos.

Ms DSF Took to her twitter page to make a thread of how D’banj has allegedly silence Seyitan after paying huge sum of money to his legal team to fight the helpless lady who claims the singer raped her

She wrote:

I just spoke to @seyitannn_ . She’s ok now. She was arrested and had all her things seized & left in a cell with criminals. D’banj’ team pressured her into those tweets & threatened to leave her in prison if she didn’t recant the allegation. D’banj told Seyitan that he has paid his lawyers 25m & she doesn’t stand a chance against him.

THE POOR GIRLIS SCARED & obviously doesn’t have the money/resources to fight this! WE CANNOT ALLOW MONEY/POWER/STATUS to silence @seyitannn_ !!!!

@iamdbanj you are foul & disgusting. I knew that from our ‘encounter’ in LA. But this?? No. RIGHT IS RIGHT. WRONG IS WRONG! Celebrity or not! Fuvk all that! DEMAND THAT @hotel_glee RELEASE THE CCTV FOOTAGE FROM THAT DAY!!!! LASTLY, for the people telling me “stay out of it” blah blah blah. I pray nothing like this happens to you, or someone you care about before you care.

