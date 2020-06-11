Veteran Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’banj, recently celebrated his 40th birthday in Lagos with Don Jazzy, his former business partner at Mo’Hits and other members of the defunct record label signing into the virtual party which was streamed on the singer’s Instagram account.

The singer has taken to his Instagram to thank all those who had kind things to say about him during his birthday two days ago

“God is faithful. Had so much fun. Wanna Thank You all for Making my bday so Special,” he wrote, adding, “I’m Speechless . 🙏🙏🙏🙏. Guess the first VIP to Show Up. Love you all 😄😄😄🎯. #Stressfree Zone.”

Photos Below:

