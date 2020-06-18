Following the death rumours of former Oyo state Governor, Abiola Ajimobi making round on social media, top media mogul, Dele Momodu and investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo have debunked the report.
Kemi Olunloyo in a tweet via her handle revealed she has communicated with the family of the former Governor and he is alive.
She wrote on Twitter, “#BREAKING I was inundated by messages that fmr Governor @AAAjimobi Ajimobi has DIED in Lagos! I could not get info from Oyo lawmakers, elites, media. I have finally confirmed and spoke to the family 9:15pm 6/18/20 He is ALIVE and talking recovering.”
Media Mogul Dele Momodu also debunked the rumours calling it fake news.
Ignore the fake news about former Governor AJIMOBI's rumored death!!! pic.twitter.com/OlfDTUQAdE
— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) June 18, 2020
