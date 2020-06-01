Brazil football legend, Delima Ronaldo in a recent statement has snubbed Portugal international, Cristiano Ronaldo as he lists the top 5 football players he loves watching.
Ronaldo named Argentine star Lionel Messi as his number one, while adding that he loves to watch the likes of Mohamed Sallah, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Neymar.
“Messi, of course, he is number one, it is a talent that we will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar.
“I also like Salah, Hazard, Neymar, that I love watching him play, of course Mbappe,” Ronaldo Delima explained according to AS.
The debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to go on even after they retire from football.
The two players have won many titles in their careers, however, the World Cup is the only trophy any of them is yet to win.
