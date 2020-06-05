A deliveryman is reportedly on the run after he allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl who was alone at the location he was meant to deliver a package. According to a Twitter user, Temitope Bukolo, the victim reached out to her on Thursday afternoon after the perpetrator had had his way with her.

The lady claimed that the 18-year-old girl was disowned by her father and refused a post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) test by the Lagos State University Hospital LUTH if they were going to press charges against the alleged rapist.

The police? Your guess is as good as ours, they reportedly did nothing tangible in ensuring the perpetrator is brought to book.

Read her full account below:

This is the story of my staff and right now the dispatcher has absconded, we’ve been meeting dead ends everywhere and even LUTH said that they can’t administer PEP medication because we are pressing charges! They want us to drop the charges before she can be treated! We haven’t been able to see the DPO of police for Ilaje Police Station because he’s always “busy” everytime we’ve been there and according to them, the case hasn’t really been formally lodged if the DPO isn’t aware of it The police women at Sabo police station said and I quote “you sure say you no enjoy am?” to a traumatized 18yr old girl that had just been raped! The police women at Ilaje police station in Bariga said and I quote “you sef fit be say you enjoy am because you suppose shout” My girl started crying and I started crying because I was extremely angry and powerless! They continued with “why you know bite am?” “You suppose give am mark for body” All of these were said by the police to an 18yrs old girl that had just been raped The man in question is a 45+ six foot man with lots of body mass. My girl is a small 18yrs old child. She has been disowned by her father because of this matter even after we went and explained the situation by ourselves to the family. She cries at the slightest things now! When he was raping her and she was shouting, he told her that even if she shouts nobody can hear her and save her, after he was done, he gave her 1k and told her to clean herself up! When she told me, I told her not to bath so I drove down there and took her to an hospital We ran some tests and took his semen from her because the bastard even came in her! We have his semen which means we can run DNA test if this was a normal country. We have a doctors report that clearly explains that there was forceful penetration I hope Nigerians will help fight for this 18yrs old girl that literally has no one to fight for her. Thank you to everyone who has been there from day 1 to help Cc @segalink @StandtoEndRape Lagos State Domestic Violence office,@RuggedyBaba and Udi

