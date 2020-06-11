TheInfong reports that President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, June 12 broadcast to Nigerians by 7am, this is to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy day.

This was made public by the President aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad via his social media handle.

Bashir Ahmad wrote, “To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am. Television and radio stations enjoined to hook up to network services of the NTA and FRCN.”

Recall that Nigeria’s Democracy was previously celebrated on May 29th every year, however this was changed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to June 12.

This year will mark the first time Democracy Day will be celebrated on June 12 and not May 29.

To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President @MBuhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am. Television and radio stations enjoined to hook up to network services of the NTA and FRCN. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 11, 2020

Recall that earlier this week, the Federal Government had declared Friday June 12, a public holiday.

HOT NOW