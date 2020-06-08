According to the latest report, the Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, as a public holiday to mark the 2020 Democracy Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made this known on behalf of the Federal Government, PUNCH reports.

According to the statement, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary in Minister of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, Aregbesola congratulated Nigerians for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

The minister also called on “Nigerians to continue to cherish the selfless efforts made to attain democracy”.

He reassured “Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians”.

He emphasised the need for all Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

The former Osun State Governor also advised them to “take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus”.

HOT NOW