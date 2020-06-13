Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun popularly known as Denrele (born 13 June 1983 ), is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The popular television host, who has been recognized with many awards took to his social media pages to share lovely photos to celebrate his big day.

He wrote:

“As I step into my 39th year TODAY, I hope to continue practicing compassion for MYSELF first, knowing that it is the only way I can give it to anyone else.

I also want to take with me into my 39th year, an exhale of trust that I can continue to have the power to ground and center myself.

And that through this grounding, there will be a faith and fearlessness that will arise and fortify me in DOING THE WORK I AM MEANT TO DO!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DENRELE EDUN”

See more photos below:

