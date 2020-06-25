Celebrity disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has mocked Premier League club, Arsenal for extending the contract of their error-prone defender, David Luiz for another one year.

The 27-year-old, who had earlier announced that she was searching for a new club after dumping Arsenal, shared her opinion on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Arsenal’s new signings! LOL #NoComment,” she tweeted.

The ‘Gelato’ singer later implied that she was thinking of pitching her tent with Manchester United while the match between Manchester United and Arsenal was going on.

She tweeted, “Going to watch #MUNSHU Still checking out every single game this week to find a suitable new club!”

Going to watch #MUNSHU👀 … Still checking out every single game this week to find a suitable new club! — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 24, 2020

She also shared her reaction after the first goal was scored, writing, “I already like what I see.”

I ALREADY like what I see 👀 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) June 24, 2020

