One of Nigeria’s popular Disc Jockey DJ Neptune took to social media to celebrate his daughter, Janelle as she add another year today, June 19th 2020.

The proud father couldn’t keep the excitement to himself as he flooded his social media page with photos of her as she celebrate her 5th birthday.

In one of the photo, Janelle could be seen rocking a pink dress with a crown and so many balloons.

Below is Neptune’s heart warming message to his daughter;

“Today I’ll be taking over my Daddy’s Instagram cos it’s day. 5 years ago on a Friday like this @ 11:05am, you came into this world and sparked up our lives with blessings upon blessings. Happy 5th Birthday JANELLE, I Love ❤️ YOU

Just like my Daddy, I am made of GREATNESS. Happy Birthday My Princess Janelle, ❤️ you with everything 🎁’’

