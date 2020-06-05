Davido’s DMW crew member have reportedly called out his road manager and caretaker of the DWM mansion, Aloma for acting as though he owns the house.

Now may not be the best time to be a DMW crew member as they appear to be riddled with a lot of drama -From Peruzzi’s rape allegations to Davido’s urge of wanting to stay aloof, and now some of the members are mumbling over Aloma’s preeminence in the new house their label boss just acquired for them.

In a recent report obtained for Instagram gossip maestro, Cute Julls, Davido was said to have bought the new house he recently acquired for his label mates from his billionaire father, Dr Adedeji Adeleke.

Read the report below:

😩😩😩 So them sey David bought a 5 bed house from his dad for the boys for some privacy at his his new Banana Island home. And since Aloma is kinda chief of staff for and David’s e**** boys. He was given the master bedroom and made in charge and now Aloma is acting like landlord all over social media This is what is vexing the dmw boys so they came to gist mama cutie. Chai! Men can gist sha. 😩😩😩. But I’m still rooting for Aloma sha!

