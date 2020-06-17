Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky is back in his full strides of being a woman as he replies a fan who persistently queried him for dressing like a man to his father’s birthday

24hours ago, photos of the popular transvestite went viral after he was spotted wearing jalebi and a face cap to his father’s birthday.

Bobrisky in his comment section explained that he didn’t have to dress flamboyantly to his father’s birthday so as not to steal the show. He was shocked Nigerians believe that his father isn’t aware of his gimmicks on social media.

He further mentioned that he respects his family so much, adding that his cross dressing life isn’t a secret to his parents, because they see his pictures on IG.

