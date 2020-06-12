Beautiful Nollywood Actress, Lilian Afegbai, in a statement via her social media handle has advised people who make people with questionable wealth their role models.

Lillian Afegbai in her statement disclosed that one should not envy what one does not understand. She further advised her fans to concentrate on their own life’s journey.

The screen diva shared a photo of herself to pass her message which she captioned;

“Don’t envy what you don’t understand. Many people have lifestyles that are funded on crime and fraud and other questionable sources and it’s important not to make them your standard.

Face your front and your own journey.”

