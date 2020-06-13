Popular British-Nigerian actor, John Boyega in a latest statement has told Christians to boycott any church that ignores the Black Lives Matter campaign.

John Boyega made this known in a tweet which has gone viral.

He wrote,

“Don’t go back to a church that ignores the current issues. Prosperity preaching every Sunday. Kmt”

Christians. Don’t go back to a church that ignores the current issues. Prosperity preaching every Sunday. Kmt. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 13, 2020

Boyega happens to be one of the first set of black celebrities to speak up against racism and also led anti-racist demonstrations that has engulfed cities of western nations since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May.

In London, the Hollywood actor addressed rallies of Black Lives Matter(BLM) demanding equality for minorities and even putting his acting career on the line.

Back here in Nigeria, popular singer, Wizkid recently mocked pastors as he said he has not seen any of them go to the isolation centers to heal COVID-19 patients.

HOT NOW