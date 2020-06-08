Popular Nigerian socialite and social media celebrity, Hushpuppi has reacted to the ongoing Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest.

According to the Dubai based businessman, people who have bleached their skins are not allowed to join the movement.

Racism has become a global pandemic as blacks are being maltreated due to the color of their skin while some have been killed unjustly.

However, the recent killing of George Floyd, a Black American man in Minneapolis has sparked a lot of protests from blacks across the globe as they all say enough is enough.

Top celebrities in the world have joined in the fight with Nigerians also not left behind with the hashtag Black Lives Matters trending on a daily basis.

In the post shared on Instastory, Hushpuppi said: “Don’t post black lives matter if you are bleaching.”

Meanwhile, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of National Leader of the All Progressive Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly ordered the invasion and shut down of Computer Village.

According to reports, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo who is also the Iyaloja-General of Lagos has shut down the Ikeja Computer Village, which is the hub of ICT accessories in Nigeria.

She gave her aides the order, who invaded the village overnight removing signboards of the various associations domiciled in the village with the order that no shop should open for business.

