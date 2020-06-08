Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi took to their social media handles on Sunday night to finally confirm the rumour about the arrival of their baby girl.

Simi took to Instagram to share a picture of Adekunle Gold holding the baby as she revealed their Baby girl, Adejare was actually birth on the 30th of May.

Following the announcement, many Nigerians have taken to social media to react as well as congratulate the couple, many however, were surprise the couple didn’t name their baby ‘Duduke,’ a latest single by Simi.

See some of their reactions below;

Adejare's nickname is Duduke sha. We on Twitter will call her Duduke, when we reach Adekunle Gold's house, we will change it to Adejare 🤭 — PAMILERIN ADEGOKE EMMANUEL (@TheOnlyOlogi) June 7, 2020

The God that did Simi & Adekunle Gold's own, will do that of all awaiting mothers and fathers🙏🙏

Congratulations Simi, Congratulations Adekunle Gold

Gold Adejare Duduke Ayanfe is here🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/WiVEixfEqa — TÍMÍ OF ÀWA-IJEBU KINGDOM👑👑 (@Kitimmys_Khay) June 7, 2020

Simi and Adekunle Gold are the type of celebrities that make you know that “what they don’t what Media to know, they can’t know”. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 Like whhhhhhuuut, Adejare (AKA Duduke) has been around since last month. Privacy. 👏🏻 — K W A M (@thiskwam) June 7, 2020

Congratulations to AG baby and Simi on the arrival of their wonderful child Adejare. Siri play me duduke 😍 — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) June 7, 2020

Congratulations to @adekunleGOLD and @SympLySimi on the arrival of their baby. Baby’s name is Adejare.

Beautifully called “Deja” 💕 Duduke is finally here 🎉 🥳 — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 7, 2020

Me Realizing Simi’s baby is Adejare and not Duduke pic.twitter.com/uaaJlPCyXI — ÓLÀÍTÁN MÀKÁNÁKÍ 🚀 (@_Olaitan_) June 7, 2020

Congratulations to AG baby and Simi. 🥰 Duduke is finally here, she goes by the name, Adejare. ❤️ — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) June 7, 2020

Adekunle Gold and Simi happens to keep their private lives away from social media, which is a rare trait in many celebrities in the country.

Once again Congratulations to them.

