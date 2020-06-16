The Academic Staff Union of Universities has expressed reservation on the online learning occasioned by the closure of schools over the coronavirus pandemic, saying, it cannot work in the Universities.

Apart from the challenge of capacity requirement, the union premised its observation on the fact that “the quality in terms of content, in terms of presentation will be watered down.”

According to ASUU, online teaching required some special pedagogical skills and training of lecturers who would be involved and giving them re-orientation which takes time for them to attune their minds.

“I am even focusing on tertiary institutions now because I don’t want to go to the lower level. So if you talk of tertiary institutions, the first thing is when they don’t have the skills they will water down the quality in terms of content generation, what should go into content, it is different from loading students with materials.

-Punch

HOT NOW