Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki has received his Certificate of Return from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to the reports.

The reports revealed that the certificate was issued on Saturday by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This was also confirmed on the party’s Twitter handle.

Secondus also presented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination form to the governor.

With this latest development, Obaseki is now fully the PDP Governorship candidate as he seek a return to office for second term.

He will now go head to head with the APC’s candidate, Ize-Iyamu in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

