Beautiful Nigerian social media sensation, Adedamola Adewale, popularly known as Adeherself has been arrested by Nigeria’s Anti-graft agency Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for internet fraud.

According to the agency’s official Twitter handle, Adeherself who is popularly known for curating hilarious videos was arrested in Lagos alongside five others for alleged coordinated fraud cases.

Read the statement below:

EFCC Arrests Social Media Influencer, Four Others for Internet Fraud The EFCC Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested five alleged internet fraudsters, including one Adedamola Adewale, a self-acclaimed social media influencer, for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

The five suspects were apprehended in different areas of Lagos during a raid by operatives.

While Adewale, 20, and his accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State, the trio of Israel Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Olayode and Valentine Nwokorie were picked up at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

The arrest of Adewale and Ajibola was sequel to intelligence linking them to online fraudulent activities with two brothers, Lasisi Wasiu Adeleke and Lasisi Riliwan Adeniyi, who are at large. They were arrested at a four-bedroom duplex belonging to the two run-away fraudsters.

Intelligence also linked them with alleged flamboyant lifestyles. During interrogation, Adewale, a self-acclaimed model, who goes by the username

on Instagram, confessed to being a picker” in cyber crimes. He usually poses as a lady to hoodwink her foreign “preys”.

Items recovered from the suspects include two Toyota Camry 2009 model cars, and a sum of N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira only), which was found in Adewale’s account.

Investigation revealed that Nwokorie was posing as a female American citizen and sending photos as a porn star to defraud his victim while Onyebuchi was engaging in a love scam as well as forging foreign cheques. 8/

Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones. All the suspects will soon be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded. End.