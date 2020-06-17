Emma Nyra shared lovely photos of her twin babies, Alexander and Alexandria, on her Twitter handle this morning, June 17. The singer welcomed her bundles of joy in August 2018.

Sharing the photos, she referred to them as her ‘sunshine every morning’.

My sunshine every morning, she wrote.

See more photos of her babies below.

Meanwhile, Davido has unfollowed everyone on Instagram including his fiancee Chioma and the rest of the DMW crew.

A quick check on Davido‘s Instagram page shows that the singer has unfollowed everyone on his page even though he’s not active in making posts on the platform as of this moment. The singer apparently unfollowed everyone including his allegedly estranged fiance, Chioma who recently came out to refute the claims of domestic violence that may have been dwelling in their relationship.

