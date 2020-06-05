The COVID-19 pandemic has left the economy at a low ebb in Nigeria with everyone virtually affected including celebrities.

Recently, a follower of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello better known as Jenifa, took to social media to call on the mother of two to help him with some cash.

Funke Akindele in her response stressed that ‘everywhere is dry and everyone has to work hard during this period to make a living.’

She said, “Na everywhere mouth dry o. We gasto gboju and tiraka to make a living at this period. Mafo broda mi.”

Her comment showed that in one way or the other she has also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz were punished by the Lagos state in April for throwing a house party at their home in Amen Estate during the lockdown.

