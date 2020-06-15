The immediate past governor of Oyo State, and deputy chairman of APC (All Progressive Congress) Abiola Ajimobi is reportedly in a critical condition at the First Cardiology Hospital.

TheinfoNG recalls the ex governor was rushed to the specialist hospital last week after collapsing in his bedroom.

He is said to be battling Covid-19 and is now in a coma.

According to journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, Ex-governor Ajimobi had slipped into a coma due to underlying health conditions he was battling before he was admitted.

The First Cardiology Hospital is the same hospital where the late Chief of staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari was admitted. A Lagos Senator, Adebayo Osinowo was also admitted at the same hospital and died of Covid-19 related complications.

