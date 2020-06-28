The former governor of Oyo state, Ajimobi was buried at 10:20am according to Islamic rites at his residence on 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan with only a few members of his family in attendance.

The burial was initially scheduled for last Friday, but according to Bolaji Tunji, special assistant on media to the former governor, the event was postponed following consultations with the governments of Lagos and Oyo.

Ajimobi died on June 25 of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 at First Cardiologist Consultant, Hospital in Lagos.

He was governor of Oyo from 2011 to 2019. He was 70 years.

Until his death, he was the deputy national chairman (south) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

HOT NOW