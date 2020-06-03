Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has responded to Zlatan Ibile after the latter called him the devil’s incarnate.

Zlatan Ibile reacted to a post by Daddy Freeze reposted by Tunde Ednut where the OAP seems to be publicly rejecting Jesus.

However, Daddy Freeze in his response thinks Zlatan could have misunderstood him as he called on the artiste to explain why he thinks he is the devil’s incarnate.

Daddy Freeze wrote, “Dear Zlatan, kindly explain why you think that I am the devil’s incarnate. Christ was called a Samaritan devil too in the scriptures, remember? – The scriptures are filled with instances where Christ was accused of using demonic powers, as well as where he was called a demon or devil himself. The same thing happened to John the Baptist, because they were misunderstood, could it be that you are misunderstanding me?”

