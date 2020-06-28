Manchester United will look to complete an unprecedented quadruple of victories over Chelsea while Arsenal face Man City or Newcastle.
🏆 Ole's Reds will face Chelsea in the #FACup semi-finals… Bring it on! 👊#MUFC pic.twitter.com/FRrVgoGBgL
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 28, 2020
Manchester United left it late to beat 10-man Norwich in extra time at Carrow Road, while an injury-time Dani Ceballos goal sent Arsenal into the semis after overcoming Sheffield United 2-1.
Chelsea joined them by beating Leicester City 1-0 before Manchester City won 2-0 at Newcastle United.
The draw took place at half-time of Man City’s game, setting up two mouth-watering ties.
HOT NOW
- UN reacts to viral video of staff having s*x in public, inside official car (watch)
- Davido sends his road manager, Aloma out of the mansion he bought for his DMW crew -See what really happened
- Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke celebrates her first broken tooth -Receives N100k cash, flowers and more (Photos)
Discussion about this post