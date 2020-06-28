Manchester United will look to complete an unprecedented quadruple of victories over Chelsea while Arsenal face Man City or Newcastle.

Manchester United left it late to beat 10-man Norwich in extra time at Carrow Road, while an injury-time Dani Ceballos goal sent Arsenal into the semis after overcoming Sheffield United 2-1.

Chelsea joined them by beating Leicester City 1-0 before Manchester City won 2-0 at Newcastle United.

The draw took place at half-time of Man City’s game, setting up two mouth-watering ties.

