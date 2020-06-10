Nigerians have dragged Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Churchill Olakunle for shading her on her birthday yesterday

Nigerian fans appear not to be cool with how Tonto Dikeh’s former lover approached praising his new lady whom he calls quiet queen.

Churchill took to his Instagram page to celebrate the new woman in his life who happens to share the same birthday with his ex-wife.

He wrote:

Make sure you have fun on this special birthday, because you deserve it darling! Happy Birthday. #quietqueen

The birthday wishes caused several responses as fans let him know, he’s just attention-seeking guy and short of that. Why you attempting to shade her, why not be humble enough to let her know you’re more mature hen wish her instead of faking another person birthday.

Churchill took to his gram drop a simpleton image of himself a woman with the subtitle cheerful birthday to you dear have a fabulous time quiet queen.

An unknown composed, why won’t just wish her quietly after all she’s still the mother of your child.

Simply humble yourself and wish her not this find the stowaway you’re playing.

Oga you’re simply looking for consideration and downright -Another fan responded to the image and the subtitle.

Here is the image and more responses.

