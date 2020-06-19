Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy seems to have gathered more fans to his side going by reactions on social media.

The Grammy-nominated singer remixed the popular Jerusalema track by South African artiste, Master KG and the song, which was already a fan favorite seems to have become more loved because of Burna Boy’s remix.

The African Giant’s remix of the song has left a great number of people impressed and they have taken to social media to share their opinions. The original singer of the song, Master KG, also took to Twitter to acknowledge Burna Boy’s remix.

See his tweet below:

I’m on the cover of Apple Music’s biggest African playlist – Africa Now! Listen to my track Jerusalema ft Burna Boy + Nomcebo the biggest and best songs from across the continent” @applemusic #AppleMusic #AfricaNow Link https://t.co/F5kGFhU0Ku#JerusalemaRemix pic.twitter.com/2hS5RYEPeY — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) June 19, 2020

Fans reactions below:

Master KG ft Burna boy & Nomcebo – #JerusalemaRemix #BurnaBoy sang in Zulu switched to English back to Zulu then to English back to Zulu then to Yoruba then to Pidgin English and back to Yoruba. #JerusalemaRemix pic.twitter.com/WSwydtn1ii — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) June 19, 2020

I forgive Burna Boy after that Jerusalema Remix… pic.twitter.com/DtNLInyts4 — Adv Maponya🇿🇦 (@MaponyaKgaogelo) June 19, 2020

All Burna boy had to do to have you Stan him back is dropping that heavenly masterpiece!

Just know that only God can cancel you. — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr____) June 19, 2020

Burna Boy is trending for two reasons 1. Got a BET Award Nomination for Best International 2. For his hot contribution in #JerusalemaRemix We just can't stay mad at him lol, now you know why he is an Odogwu pic.twitter.com/xC0P5uAIEN — Hermaine M (@herrmaineM) June 19, 2020

Burna Boy will slap you on the face and rub good music on your cheek to tell you sorry. I don’t stan Burna, but I love his music. ✊🏽 — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) June 19, 2020

Burna Boy singing in zulu is the best thing I've ever heard😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Bhongo Mikealson (@ithastobecrack) June 18, 2020

Burna boy's vibe on that Jerusalema remix was with ease, only doing what he does best. He might be arrogant but we can't dispute the fact that he's a national treasure. Love you Burna 😊 — Bayo (@mr_adebayo5) June 19, 2020

I just listened to that Jerusalema remix with Burna Boy and I had chills all over me.. Omo Burna boy dey burn cables From today, if Burna boy like make e curse una papa….I will not follow you people to drag him This remix has washed away all his previous and upcoming sins💃 — Peace Of Mind (@wealthy_yute) June 18, 2020

