A 43-year old father has been arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police Force in Rivers State for allegedly defiling his three-year-old stepdaughter. This was made known by the spokesperson of the Rivers state Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, on Wednesday.

There were reports that the police officers in Oyigbo were trying to compromise the incident which was said to have occurred on the 29th of May, 2020.

However, a statement by the DSP, the incident which happened in Iriebe area of Obio-Akor local government area of the state was treated professionally by the police officers of Oyigbo Area Command under the watch of Area Commander, ACP Rosemary Collins. He made this known to counter the reports that their officers were trying to compromise the case.

The DSP also disclosed that the three-year-old girl has been taken to a hospital where she is currently receiving treatment. He further described the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, as a purebred professional, who gives no room for corruption and corrupt tendencies under his leadership.

