In a bid to acknowledge and celebrate her dad on father’s day, veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade, has narrated the sad story surrounding her father’s death.

According to her, born 1949, late Sir Shola Jalade died at the age of 41 in 1990.

Omotola revealed that she was just a little 12-year-old girl when her father passed on in a ghastly motor accident along Benin-Ore expressway.

Celebrating him, she thanked him for his impact in her life within a short period.

For her, in just 12 years, her father was able to groom her into who and what she is today.

She concluded by saying “a great father’s impact is forever.”

The thespian however pleaded with millions of her fans not to type “RIP” in the comment section.

Refer to a screenshot of her Instagram post below;

Omotola, who is of Ondo descent, was born in Lagos State. She grew up in a family of five (her parents and two younger brothers, Tayo and Bolaji Jalade). Her mother, Oluwatoyin Jalade née Amori Oguntade, worked at J.T Chanrai Nigeria, and her father, Oluwashola Jalade, worked at the YMCA and the Lagos Country Club.

