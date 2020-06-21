Talented Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo shared a very emotional message encouraging all single mum, dad and wishing them a happy Father’s Day. The film star who is also a single parent herself took to her social media page to celebrate Father’s Day, the same day as her son’s 21st birthday, Iyabo Ojo shared;
To every single great mum or dad out there, raising your kid/kids all by yourself, I tell you, this is one of the hardest, most frustrating, unprepared situations you can ever find yourself in, most especially if you are not financially strong, .
If you’re going through tough times at the moment, Note! tough times don’t last but tough people do👌🏽
Whatever you going through presently for your kid/kids is just temporary, you will overcome, .
your tears of rejection, abandonment, pain, sadness, depression or fear of the unknown will all turn into tears of joy soon,
Happiness, gladness & beautiful testimony will be your portion …… stay strong my fellow warriors, .
Have faith & be courageous, never give up on you or your kid/kids, love them for in this you will draw strength, care for them, raise them right, teach them love & be an open book to them, so that in you they can also draw strength, fight for their progress & success with each inch of blood 🩸 in you & leave the rest to God to take control, hold on to your God💪 you are winning all the way 🍾
A day will come when a single hug from your kid will take away all your years of pains & labour, trust me, it will end in praises, victory awaits you, .
Don’t forget, never stop ✋ loving 🥰 for that makes you a stronger & unique soul ❤️
I am a living testimony 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
Happy birthday champ @festo_baba .
Love you all 🖤
