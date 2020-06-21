Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh seems to be taking advantage of the Father’s’ Day celebration to stroke the ego of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Earlier today, the mother of one hailed herself for combining a hybrid role of being a father and a mother to her son, King Andre.

In response to her claims. Churchill in an Instagram post said he knows when the time is right, his son would come looking for him.

Either Tonto is taking shade at her ex or she is just having fun? Her recent post sure seems like she is referring to someone

See what she wrote below:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

That year I wasn’t a preacher of love..

I was a WAR

AN INDABOSKY

A LADICAL

🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵

Happy Father’s Day to me and all the amazing daddy’s

Happy Father’s Day Zaddy

