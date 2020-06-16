Popular Veteran actress, Faithia Williams, in a post via her social media page shared beautiful photos of herself and her daughter, Aliya.

Fathia Balogun shared the lovely photos on her Instagram and wrote: “Good morning ….me and my twinnie💖”

Yoruba movie stars reacted after she uploaded the photo, see reactions below;

Faithia Williams is the ex wife of popular veteran actor, Saidi Balogun. She is also the CEO of Faithia’s Hair, a hair brand that is now making waves among the Nollywood stars and in Nigeria at large.

Aliyah Balogun is the daughter of Faithia and Saidi Balogun whom they had when they were still married.

